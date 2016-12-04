Six injured in two-car collision in Nilai

SEREMBAN: Fire-fighters had to remove a woman trapped in a car after an accident involving two cars in Nilai near here early today in which six people were injured.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Service chief Khairullizal Abu Kasim said fire-fighters took about 10 minutes to free the woman following the accident at about 12.30am at the Eka Matahari main road.

"A Perodua Viva and Proton Wira were involved in the collision. Four men and two women were injured," he said in a statement.

All the injured were sent to hospital, he added. — Bernama