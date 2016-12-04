Mahathir makes surprise attendance at DAP conference

SHAH ALAM: Delegates at the DAP Party Conference 2016 were treated to a curious sight today as former political rivals Lim Kit Siang and Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (pix) were seated next to each other on stage.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman's appearance came as a surprise as DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke had previously said Mahathir had not been invited.

Loke said the former premier was not invited as PPBM was not part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition and the party traditionally only invites coalition party representatives to its conference.

The former prime minister, wearing red, was flanked by Kit Siang on his right and DAP advisor Dr. Chen Man Hin on his left.

Also seated among DAP's central executive committee on stage were PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng also welcomed Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah to the conference during his opening speech.

The conference is being held at the IDEAL Convention Centre (IDCC) here and is also held in conjunction with the party's 50th anniversary.