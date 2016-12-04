Malaysians urged to appreciate Rukun Negara

SEREMBAN: Malaysians are urged to appreciate the five principles contained in the Rukun Negara, which are the basis of a harmonious society.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam (pix) said although the Rukun Negara was introduced 46 years ago, it still remained relevant as a fundamental solution to the current issues.

"Rukun Negara was formulated during a difficult time for the country, namely after the tragedy of May 13, 1969. At that time, our leaders believed that Rukun Negara might be the solution to unite the people," he told Bernama here last night.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister, said this after launching the 1Malaysia Culture Night and Dinner, which was also attended by Negri Sembilan MIC chairman Datuk L. Manickam.

Elaborating, he said the principles contained in the Rukun Negara had helped resolve many issues and ensure the country's peace.

"Therefore, we have to accept the fact that Malaysians are composed of different communities and different beliefs but live in peace by respecting each other," he said.

The Rukun Negara was proclaimed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Zainal Abidin on Aug 31, 1970.

The five principles of the Rukun Negara are: Belief in God; Loyalty to King and Country; Upholding the Constitution; Rule of Law; and Good Behaviour and Morality. — Bernama