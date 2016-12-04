Concern towards Rohingya not about interfering but about humanity: DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The concern towards the oppressed Rohingyas in Myanmar is not about Malaysia interfering in the country's affairs, but it is based on humanitarian grounds, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the concern was on the basis of universalism shown by the leaders and people of Malaysia.

"We want the international community, the United Nations (UN) and the Criminal Court to take action against the Myanmar army.

"We feel that our friends (Rohingyas) must be defended by not only us, but also by the international community as a whole," he said in his speech at the Solidarity for Rohingya gathering at Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and political leaders as well as Muslim non-governmental organisations.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, also questioned the role of a Myanmar leader, who had received the Nobel Peace Prize, to stop the atrocities and cruelty against ethnic Rohingyas.

"We want to ask the country's leader, who received the highest award for peace, what has been done in the country for peace," he said.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid also stressed that the struggle and concern towards ethnic Rohingyas would continue, and would not stop.

"This is not the first day and not the last, we Malaysians will rise to fight for the fate of the Rohingya people," he said. — Bernama