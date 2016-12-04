Ringgit will take awhile to recover: Johari Abdul Ghani

KUALA LUMPUR: It will take awhile for the ringgit to recover and stabilise said Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani (pix).

He said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has taken necessary measures to stop the ringgit from further depreciation but it will take a while for it to rebound.

"It will take some time for the ringgit to adjust to the fundamentals of the economy. The measures taken by Bank Negara has stopped further depreciation in the offshore markets," he said at a 'Back To School' community event in Taman Maluri.

Last Monday, Bank Negara announced several measures to increase the demand for the ringgit and reduce its volatility against the US dollar.

Among the measures are that exporters convert 75% of their proceeds into ringgit.

Johari added that this will curb further speculation against the ringgit that would cause it to plunge further.

The minister also presented families in his Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency with school uniforms and supplies during the event.

Some 1,000 families received the uniforms and supplies from PLUS Malaysia Berhad (Plus) and Johari who included RM250 cash as well for each family.

"The initiative is part of Plus' community-based programs which we organise throughout the year. It is part of our ongoing initiative in giving back to the people by alleviating parents' burden by helping them prepare their children for the 2017 school year," Datuk Noorizah Abd Hamid, Plus managing director said.