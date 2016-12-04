Students offer dental treatment at minimum cost for underprivileged

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A group of final year dental students are sacrificing their Sundays to provide dental treatment at minimum cost for the underprivileged.



NGO Smile Malaysia president R. Jeevarajah said the programme wanted to provide affordable dental services to the community.



He said dental treatment was not affordable and that dental health was important for overall well being.



“This also provides an opportunity for college students to learn to give back to society,” he said when met at the Kota Permai Flats here today where residents there were given free dental screenings and advice by about 10 students from the Penang International Dental College.



This is the third time the programme, supported by the college and IM4U, is held in Penang. Previous programmes were held at the Darul Hana Old Folks Home and in Sungai Dua last month.



Those receiving treatment will be sponsored up to RM90 with the balance coming from their own pockets while others like A. Tamil Pala, 69, were offered free dentures worth RM350.



Another resident Liew Leong YeFeng, 21, said he found out he was suffering from decayed teeth and an issue with his wisdom tooth.



“I have been advised to get treatment from the clinic,” he said.



Barbaro Jo, 41, meanwhile said the cost offered was affordable compared to private dental clinics.



“I was told to seek treatment for problems which I feel pain or sensitivity,” she said.