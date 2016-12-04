Police arrest man behind whipping in viral video

GEORGE TOWN: Police have detained a man who allegedly whipped another man repeatedly with a robber hose as seen in a viral video.



The heavily tattooed victim was rescued by the police at a funeral parlour in Bandar Baru Air Itam here on Friday.



Penang CID chief SAC Zainol Samah said the victim was believed to have been whipped after insulting a “Datuk” on social media.



He said the arrest took place after the police received a tip-off and the suspect has been held to assist in investigations.



He, however, declined to elaborate when asked for details after being contacted by theSun today.



It is learnt the victim has since lodged a police report shortly after he was rescued by the police.



In the one-minute and 40 second recording, the victim's clothes were ripped off and was forced to kneel on the floor.



He was repeatedly whipped on his back with a rubber hose while a few onlookers could be seen shouting and kicking him while he pled for the abuse to stop.



Netizens have expressed their sympathy towards the victim and criticised the abuse.