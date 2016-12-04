Govt should protest Rohingya prosecution through official channels

SHAH ALAM: The government should break off diplomatic relations with Myanmar for its persecution of the Rohingya people rather than holding a demonstration.

Former prime minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said it is inappropriate for a sitting government to lead a public protest concerning foreign affairs.

"As a government, we don't do demonstrations. Demonstrations are supposed to be done against the government.

"My suggestion is to break off diplomatic relation as a sign of protest against the persecution of the Rohingya people.

"Here, the Prime Minister is leading a protest. Who are you protesting against?" Mahathir told a press conference after attending the DAP Party Conference 2016 today.

He said when Aung San Suu Kyi was imprisoned by the previous military regime, he, as then Prime Minister, wrote a letter of protest to the Myanmar government.

Mahathir also invited the regime to come to Malaysia and see how democracy works.

He then joked that he attended the Bersih 5 rally on Nov 19 as he was no longer in government.

PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail concurred and said there is no need for a head of state to hold a street demonstration when there are channels of protest available.

"As someone in government, protest should be registered by contacting the embassy. Do it state to state, government to government. This (demonstration) is strange," Wan Azizah said.

She also said PKR has not received any formal invitation to attend the protest.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu similarly said they have not received any invitation but the party will not impose any restrictions on party members.