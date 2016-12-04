Form two student who went missing, found dead

HULU SELANGOR: A Form Two student, who went missing on Dec 2 about 2.30am while on a camping trip, has been found dead in the jungle near the camp site Sungai Chiling Pertak in Hulu Selangor here.

Anis Fatihah Hishamuddin, 14, who went camping with 46 other students, was last seen at a waterfall during a night walk on the camping trip.

Her body was found some 500m from where she had reportedly gone missing.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt R. Supramaniam said Anis Fatiha went missing at around 2am on Saturday morning and her body was found after extensive search and rescue efforts at 10.30am today.

“Her body was found stuck in between some trees. She was found by two orang asli who were part of the search and rescue team,” he said.

Supramaniam said her body was identified by her family.

“The body will be brought to the forensics department of the Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital for an autopsy,” he added.

When she went missing, the SAR team had found her hijab and shoes near a waterfall but could not find the body of the teenager.