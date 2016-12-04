DAP not an anti-Malay party: Guan Eng

SHAH ALAM: The DAP has never been an anti-Malay or anti-Islam party as allegedly claimed by the Barisan Nasional.

DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said the party has pledged in the past and will pledge again during its party conference 2016 to uphold the rights of all Malaysians.

Lim said this includes preserving privileges of Bumiputeras under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution and Bahasa Melayu as the national language under Article 152.

Additionally, he said, DAP also recognises Islam as the official religion of the federation and the freedom of non-Muslims to practice their religion under Articles 3 and 11 respectively.

"Are these the examples of so-called 'extreme liberalism' which threatens Malays and Islam?

"In Penang, the allocation for Islamic affairs doubled under a Pakatan government and still we are labelled as anti-Islam," the Penang Chief Minister said during his opening speech at the DAP conference here.

Lim then said DAP had never asked for the Prime Minister's position as claimed but had always insisted on having former Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the candidate for the post.

Furthermore, he said, DAP only has 51 out of 222 seats in Parliament and it is impossible for the party to control the federal government should the Opposition emerge victorious in a general election.

He also took a swipe at MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, calling on him to resign from his Cabinet post as Transport Minister to save face.

Lim was referring to Umno's Jasin MP Ahmad Hamzah's suggestion during the party's AGM that the post should be held by Umno.

Lim added that Liow will not be able to get the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) now that PAS and Umno are officially working together.