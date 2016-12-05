Incredible experience for Tony to meet Pope Francis

PETALING JAYA: It was an incredible experience for AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes after he was granted the opportunity to meet with the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

During the meeting, he had even asked the pontiff to pray for Malaysia so that all races could love each other and together build a better country.

“Simple, humble, smart, outspoken, a man of the people. I am incredibly lucky to have been in the presence of this tower of a man. My Dad would have been super happy.

“I asked him to pray for our country so that all races could love each other and together build a better country,” he said in his latest Facebook post on his trip to the Vatican.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the pope clasping his hand.

Labeling the pope as a true liberal theologian, Fernandes said the pontiff opened his eyes and gave him the energy and encouragement to continue doing good.

“The world needs more leaders like him than those with extremist views.

“He gave me encouragement that business leaders can make a difference to society and gave me the energy to continue,” he wrote in the post.

Earlier today, Fernandes posted a photo of the entrance to the pope’s residence in the Vatican.

“Door to enter His Holiness Pope Francis residence. Been quite a visit so far. Never thought I would see these things. Excited to see the Pope. The more I read the more I’m so impressed,” the post said.