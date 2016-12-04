Bahrain court upholds bomb blast sentences

DUBAI: A Bahraini court on Sunday upheld three death sentences and seven life terms against a group convicted of killing police including an Emirati officer in a bomb attack, a judicial source said.

The court of cassation in October ordered a retrial in the case of the 10 defendants found guilty of planting a bomb in March 2014 in a Shiite village west of Manama, which killed an Emirati officer and two Bahraini policemen.

An appeals court had upheld the three death sentences and life terms for the other seven defendants, who were also stripped of their citizenships.

The Emirati officer was part of the Saudi-led Gulf force which rolled into Bahrain in March 2011 to boost Bahraini security forces in quelling a month-long protest dominated by island's Shiite majority.

Hundreds of Shiites have been arrested and put on trial since the crackdown on the protests that took their cue from Arab Spring uprisings and called for a constitutional monarchy with an elected prime minister in the Sunni-ruled Gulf state.

Bahrain is a strategic ally of Washington and home the US Navy Fifth Fleet. — AFP