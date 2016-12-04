M'sian junior shuttlers claim women's doubles title in Singapore youth meet

KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior badminton squad claimed a title in the women's doubles Under 19 (U-19) category at the Singapore Youth International Series Badminton Championship at Tampines Hub in Singapore, today.

Anna Cheong Ching Yik / Wong Kha Yan defeated Luo Jin Wen / Wang Yu Qiao of Taiwan;winning in straight sets of 21-17 and 21-19, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfbadminton.org.

Another Malaysian player, Neville Baptist Nosius Luaran who was seeded eighth, put up a stiff fight against the second seed, Joel Koh Jia Wei of Singapore before losing in 20-22 and 19-21 in the boys singles U-17.

A total of 16 categories were contested in the tournament namely boys and girls singles and doubles U-13, boys and girls singles and doubles U-15, boys and girls singles and doubles U-17 and also the boys and girls singles and doubles U-19.

Winners in the U-19 category only received BWF World Junior Ranking Points while the winners in the U-17 & U-15 category only get Badminton Asia Ranking Points. — Bernama