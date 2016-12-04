Kelantan gov't never marginalise Orang Asli: MB

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has never marginalise the Orang Asli community but continues to take care of them, said Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the government had earlier gazetted 973ha of land as reserves for the Orang Asli and another 19,000ha for them to roam in the state.

"This issue should not be raised. The Orang Asli community in Kelantan is only about 10,000 and the area should be sufficient and need not be raised again.

"Last Tuesday, 47 Orang Asli who carried out a blockade in Simpang Petei and the road leading to Pos Bihai, Gua Musang were arrested by police after they refused to leave the restricted area during an operation conducted by the Kelantan Forest Department.

However they were released on police bail after being remanded for between two and three days.

On the dissemination of images on the flood conditions which were not true, Ahmad said the action was not justified because it could raise anxiety among the people.

He also advised the people in the state to be constantly on the alert to avoid any accidents that could claim lives, especially during the current monsoon season. — Bernama