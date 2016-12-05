Only 30% of HIV sufferers seek treatment in Terengganu

HULU TERENGGANU: The awareness of people suffering from HIV infection to seek treatment in the state is quite low with only 30% receiving treatment, especially among drug addicts, said Terengganu Health director Dr Mohamad Omar.

Based on records, 563 HIV cases are recorded in the state from 1988 up to June this year.

"We are viewing this seriously ... hence we are aiming to make Hulu Terengganu as the pioneer zero HIV by 2020 through the "Cities Getting to Zero", project introduced in stages at the ministry level since 2012.

"Through this programme, we want to minimise the stigma and discrimination against people living with AIDS and HIV, we want zero new HIV cases and zero deaths due to AIDS and HIV by 2020," he said.

He told reporters this after launching the Hulu Heading Towards Zero HIV by 2020 project in conjunction with World AIDS Day 2016.

Mohamad said Hulu Terengganu was chosen because the district has a community, Kampung Baru Ajil, where a group of HIV sufferers are accepted by the community and led normal lives by also carrying out agricultural activities to generate income. — Bernama