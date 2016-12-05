Comment - Najib aces it at assembly (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: To the casual observer, two things were clear at the end of the Umno annual general assembly (AGM) on Saturday — Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has rallied the party behind him and at the same time focused members' attention on the coming general election.

The show of support and "wala" (loyalty) by the top members in the supreme council was also testimony to the fact that Najib has well-cemented his position, influence and power within party ranks.

This is a far cry from last year's assembly, where the presence of supreme council dissidents deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, vice-president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Muhkriz Mahathir cast a pall over the gathering.

The head of the Political, Security and International Affairs Cluster of the National Council of Professors, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Mustafa Ishak, said the uncertainty at last year's gathering did little to give the grassroots any idea of the party's direction.

"Everyone did not know what to make of the assembly last year. The split between the number one and number two raised more questions than answers," he said.

This year's AGM showed Najib has finally put the house in order, after a purge of the dissidents.

"The housekeeping part is done. Now, it is time for Najib and the Umno top leadership to bring the party forward and focus on the general election," Mohamed Mustafa told theSun.

He said the AGM has given members three issues to prepare for the general election — solidarity, loyalty and focus on the party's struggle.

Mohamed Mustafa said Umno should be able to translate this to votes provided the Umno off-shoot parties — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal's Parti Warisan Sabah — are unable to unite the Opposition into a solid front.

"There are now two former deputy prime ministers (Muhyiddin and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) on the other side of the fence. Clearly, this is a force that cannot be underestimated."

"This was why Najib had emphasised party members must not take the Opposition for granted. They (former Umno leaders) know the strength and weaknesses of Umno and thus cannot be taken lightly," he said.

To the delegates and grassroots, Mahathir's legacy in Umno and his betrayal was something difficult to stomach and for many, the future of the party depended on defeating their former leader.

And to the delegates, Najib is the man who will lead Umno and the Barisan Nasional against Mahathir and the Opposition at the coming polls.