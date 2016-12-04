Fire destroys toy factory, two cars and lorry

SEREMBAN: A toy factory in Taman Tuanku Jaafar here was 90% destroyed in a fire which broke out at 2.59 pm today.

Also destroyed in the fire were two cars and a lorry owned by the factory.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Zakaria Amat said the fire was brought under control at about 4.06pm and no casualties were reported.

Four engines and 30 fire fighters from Senawang, Seremban, Rembau and Seremban 2 were rushed to the scene to douse the flames, he said.

Losses and the cause of the fire were still under investigation. — Bernama