Shooting of Datuk prompted by voices?

GEORGE TOWN: Datuk Ong Teik Kwong @ Datuk M's (pix) bodyguard, who was arrested for allegedly gunning him and two others down on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here on Thursday, told investigators he heard "voices" prompting him to pull out his pistol and fire.

Sources said the 37-year-old man, whom police learnt has a history of mental illness, appeared horrified when told he had shot dead Ong and two other motorists several hours after he regained his composure following his arrest.

Police believe the man had suffered a bout of insanity during the incident as he had told investigators that there were "voices" that had spoken to him and ordered him to carry out the alleged act.

Ong, 32, was a businessman who owned several pubs in Penang and allegedly the top leader of Gang 24, an underworld group among 49 other gangs that were blacklisted and banned by the Home Ministry three years ago.

Sources said with the suspect's history of mental illness and the turn of events, police believe it is highly unlikely the hit was pre-meditated or a hired killing by Ong's rivals as speculated on social media.

Witnesses also told police that prior to the shooting, Ong, his driver and the suspect had patronised a pub where all three men had consumed alcoholic drinks.

When they decided to leave the place, Ong drove his BMW after finding his driver who is in his 50s drunk.

Along the way, the bodyguard who was in the back was said to have gone berserk before an argument ensued and gunshots fired.

Ong died on the spot after suffering a gunshot wound to his head while his driver who was pistol-whipped and badly injured in his head managed to escape on foot. The suspect allegedly stepped out of the car and fired at him but missed.

The stray bullets killed two passing motorists and injured four others, including an RTM cameraman.

"There is no doubt Ong was involved in gangland activities and investigators are looking at all angles to ascertain what had led to the killing. However, for now, it is strongly believed that the suspect's mental condition was the cause but police will speak to his family members and seek a psychiatric evaluation to confirm this.

"It can be a deadly condition when a mentally unsound person is intoxicated," police added.

There are no indications so far of business rivalry or enmity with other underworld gangs as being the motive of the murder," said a source.

Police also said that in 2011, Ong was among five suspects sought to assist in a probe of a murder case of VCD seller Choong Chor Nim, 35, who was brutally slashed to death in a revenge attack.

The gang he allegedly led was also said to be involved in loansharking activities and "extortion for protection" from business outlets in the state.

The deceased who had hired the bodyguard just a day earlier had also received his Datukship from the Pahang palace this year.