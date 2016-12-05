Watch the first trailer for sci-fi war film 'Spectral'

HOW do you fight an enemy you can't see? The answer will come when Spectral premieres on Netflix on Dec 9.

Staring James Badge Dale, Emily Mortimer and Bruce Greenwood, the film is set in a war-torn European city in the near future that has become possessed by an invisible enemy force from another world.

Although publicised as a Netflix original, the film was once a Universal/Legendary Pictures production. Rather than a theatrical release, the studios decided in November to sell the film's distribution to Netflix instead.

Helmed by first-time director Nic Mathieu and with effects courtesy of Peter Jackson's Weta, Spectral will be available to stream starting Dec 9. — AFP Relaxnews

Catch a sneak peek here: