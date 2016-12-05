Regina King joins Netflix crime drama 'Seven Seconds'

REGINA King is joing Netflix series Seven Seconds, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy award-winning actress is set to star in the racial crime drama as Latrice Butler, a devout churchgoer and proud wife and mother.

Set in Jersey City, where tensions run high between African-American citizens and Caucasian police officers, the series will follow Butler after she and her family move out of the projects and become first-time homeowners.

However, when Butler's 15-year-old son Brenton is involved in an incident, his mother learns there is more to her son than she knew.

Already confirmed for the project are David Lyons, Michael Mosley, Russell Hornsby and Beau Knapp.

King's previous credits include The Big Bang Theory, as well as films such as Ray and Jerry Maguire. — AFP Relaxnews