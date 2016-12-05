QL Resources sees potential for FamilyMart

KUALA LUMPUR: QL Resources Bhd (QL), which launched its second “FamilyMart” convenience store in Mid Valley Megamall, will open another two stores by year-end, located at Taman Tun Dr Ismail Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station and Gateway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (gateway@klia2).

QL, which produces chicken eggs and seafood surimi, ventured into the convenience store business with the opening of its first store at Wisma Lim Foo Yong in Kuala Lumpur last month.

“We have allocated RM15 million to RM20 million for store expansion every year and we are optimistic that we are on track to achieve 300 stores in five years,” its executive director Chia Lik Khai told reporters at the launch ceremony here last Friday.

“The store expansion will focus within the Klang Valley area as a start, while Sabah and Sarawak will come much later,” he added.

Chia said its stores are sized between 500 sq ft and 1,400 sq ft, and offer around 2,000-2,500 products.

“Currently we have more than 500 products that are imported to cater for different segments of customers. We have products from Japan, Korea, US, Australia, Taiwan and also a few items from the “FamilyMart” collections,” he noted.

In addition, Chia said some of its “FamilyMart” stores will offer services such as courier service parcel delivery, along with printing and photocopying that will be gradually introduced from January next year.

Asked on the impact of the weakening ringgit on its convenience store business, Chia said the group is experiencing higher costs for importing products, but explained that the impact is insignificant.

“So far, we have received very good customer visits every day,” he added, without elaborating further.

Founded in 1973 in Saitama, Japan, FamilyMart is the second largest convenience store-chain in the world, with almost 25,000 stores in eight countries worldwide, including Taiwan, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.