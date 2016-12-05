Police hunting down suspects who whipped man in viral video

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Inspector-General of police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim has said there will be more arrests of suspects involved in the incident where a man was whipped at a funeral parlour in Penang.

He said police are in the midst of identifying the suspects, who picked up the 47-year old victim after he had insulted Datuk "M" on Facebook.

Datuk M(Muda) was the nickname of Datuk Ong Teik Kwong, who was killed on Friday.

"From the viral video, we can see that more than one individual was involved in the incident and we are identifying those who picked the victim up from Ipoh, Perak and restrained the victim," he said after attending the 61st anniversary of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) here today.

Noor Rashid also revealed that since the suspects are linked to an underworld gang, they could also be investigated under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca).

MORE TO FOLLOW