Metal Revolution

THE Swatch SISTEM51 goes metal in its new SISTEM51 IRONY collection.

With its revolution in introducing more metal in its watch design, the SISTEM51 IRONY is fitted with the same single central screw, 90-hour power reserve, 17 pending patents and impressively low 51 total components as all SISTEM51 models, but with a more evolved look and feel.

Housed in stainless steel watch cases and adorned with the finest dial finishing techniques, each model in the SISTEM51 IRONY collection is unequivocally handsome from the front, but turn one over, and that’s where its true magic is revealed.

The openwork caseback design gives wearers a secret window to view the central screw, automatic rotor, oscillating balance wheel, as well as the rest of the 51 stylishly printed parts driving the self-winding, battery-free timepiece.

For Swatch, SISTEM51 IRONY is a big step towards affordable, timeless automatic watches.