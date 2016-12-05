Final send-off for slain Datuk

GEORGE TOWN: Friends and family paid their last respects to 32-year-old businessman Datuk Ong Teik Kwong at his funeral today.

They came as early as 8am, dressed in black and white, where a huge tent was prepared for them at the funeral parlour in Bandar Baru Air Itam here.

Buddhist monks chanted in preparation for the last rites before the burial at the cemetery in Relau.

In the incident last Thursday, Ong was in his car when he was shot dead by his bodyguard who subsequently went on a shooting rampage that killed two others and injured another five.

Those killed have been identified as Senthil Murugiah, 38, and Choi Hon Ming, 32, who were passing through the highway during the 7.30pm incident.

Meanwhile, Choi was given a final send off with a difference at his funeral as his friends in the clown industry performed as part of the final rites.

Laughter was heard at the Batu Gantung funeral parlour after D. Ravindran or Mr Coconut and his colleague, Soon Choon Keat or Mr Potato, lightened the sombre mood with their antics.

Later in her farewell speech, Sun Siew Chin, 32, Choi's fianceé, said she regretted not being able to grow old with him.

She said her fiancé, was a kind man who treated everyone well, including friends, family and strangers.

"I love you Hon Ming," she sobbed as she fought to control her emotions.

His sister, Poh Peng, 37, had earlier needed help to stand after her emotions got the better of her when friends and family sung four Chinese classic songs in honour of his memory.

She said she will miss him calling her, "jie jie" (big sister in Mandarin) and that his 32 years of life had brought joy to many.

"I am sure he will always remain in our hearts," she said.

MORE TO FOLLOW