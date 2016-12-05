Cradle Fund raises RM190.2 million with six partners

KUALA LUMPUR: Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, an agency under the Finance Ministry, has raised a total of RM190.2 million for its co-investment fund following the inclusion of six more partners.

The six partners — EIX Group Sdn Bhd, Biz Angel Network, RHL Ventures, TinkBig Venture, Segnel Ventures and PlatCom Ventures Sdn Bhd — collectively bring up to RM14.5 million into the co-investment partnership.

"We are delighted that there are still investors that are open to work together with Cradle to seek opportunities in co-investing as we see the number of partners have now grown to 32 with the total committed funds of RM190.2 million," Cradle CEO Nazrin Hassan said at a press conference here today.

Nazrin said Cradle will channel 50% of its funding allocation to co-investing initiatives by 2017.