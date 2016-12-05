Cook claims trial to charges of trafficking foreigners for sexual exploitation

Posted on 5 December 2016 - 03:32pm Last updated on 5 December 2016 - 04:32pm

IPOH: A 28-year-old cook claimed trial to seven charges of trafficking six foreign women and a man for sexual exploitation at the Sessions Court today.

Fong Kar Choon, from Taman Desa IMP here, is alleged to have committed the offences with another person still at large.

The alleged victims are aged between 22 and 29 years, and are from Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Fong is charged with committing the offences, under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, at Pusat Terapi Berkam Valley, 39-39A Lapangan Symphony Business Park, Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah (Lapangan).

He is charged with exploiting: -

» Nitha Kruajan (male) between 10am and 2am from July 27 to Aug 15, 2016;

» Thanyalak Panyadee, A Risa Seethong and Sisavath Panama between 10am and 2am from July 12 to Aug 15, 2016;

» Uraiwan Ruanmon and Jiraporn Comkiew between 10am and 2am from July 2 to Aug 15, 2016; and

» Li Cuil Ian between 10am and 2am from Dec 29 to Aug 15, 2016.

DPP Muhammad Fauzi Md Yusof prosecuted, while the accused was represented by Mahinderjit Singh.

Judge S. Indera Nehru set bail at RM10,000 for each of the offences with one surety.

The case will be re-mentioned on Dec 23.