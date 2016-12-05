Police smash vehicle theft and house break-in syndicate

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have smashed a vehicle theft and house break-in syndicate with the arrest of three men and three women in several raids last week.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspects were detained on Dec 2 in a series of raids at two premises in Kepala Batas.

He said two men and three women aged between 20 to 26, were detained in the first operation which began at 9am.

He said police recovered three cars, a motorcycle and seized eight smartphones, three computer tablets, two laptops and an assortment of tools used to break into vehicles.

Subsequently, a 36-year-old man was detained at a separate premise where the raiding team found two vehicles, tools, a fake Mykad and a smartphone.

“All the seized items are valued at more than RM150,000,” he said when contacted by reporters.

Nik Ros Azhan said checks showed four of the suspects had previous criminal records for drug cases.

“Police have solved cases of vehicle thefts and house break-ins with these arrests,” he said.