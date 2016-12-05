Crane collapses at Bandar Damansara Perdana

Posted on 5 December 2016 - 06:05pm Last updated on 5 December 2016 - 07:00pm

PETALING JAYA: A crane collapsed at a construction site at Bandar Damansara Perdana today.

Pictures of the crane show that it overturned and was lying lopsided at the construction site, dangling precariously.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul confirmed the incident, saying that the accident happened at a construction site located in front of the LHDN building at Empire Bandar Damansara Perdana.

“The crane collapsed and is currently stuck on the fourth floor of the site,” he said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident that happened in the afternoon.

He said that as soon as the call was received, five personnel had rushed to the scene.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Deputy Director-general (Occupational Safety) Omar Mat Piah confirmed with theSun that a team was sent to the site to investigate the incident.

Initially, an image of the overturned crane had spread rapidly on social media.

Initial reports had claimed that one person had died in the incident.