Food surplus distribution app to be launched on Dec 15

PETALING JAYA: A local hypermarket hopes to improve its food surplus distribution programme to charities through a new app which will be available from the middle of the month.

Tesco Malaysia corporate services director Azliza Azmel said the hypermarket will be the first retailer to use the app which will be launched on Dec 15.

"It wasn't developed for Tesco initially but we are quite lucky to be the pioneer user of the app in Malaysia.

"The app that Sime Darby has developed will be made public for other retailers in Malaysia to utilise as well," she told theSun when contacted today. Sime Darby is Tesco's local parent company.

While details of the app remain sketchy, it is similar to the FoodCloud app which is being used by Tesco UK and Ireland to enable its staff and charities to distribute surplus food throughout the region.

In the case of FoodCloud, the retailer uploads the availability of surplus food on the app. The information will be picked by local charities allowing them to collect the surplus food before distributing it to the needy.

Tesco Malaysia already has a programme to distribute baked items and greens from its stores to charities in the Klang Valley.

Azliza said they hoped to run this programme from all 56 Tesco stores nationwide by the first quarter of 2017.

"We have yet to include other food items as our partners Kechara Soup Kitchen and Food Aid Foundation are not ready to re-distribution the surplus food," she said, adding that the Tesco store managers are currently being trained to use the app for smooth communications with the charity partners.

Azliza said that currently both Kechara and Food Aid have an expanded network that could re-distribute the surplus food to many beneficiaries including charity homes.

In April, Tesco Malaysia started a pilot programme involving six stores in the Klang Valley and distributed six tonnes of food to 102 charity homes in collaboration with its partners.

The move was to emulate Tesco UK's commitment to donate all the unsold food from its stores to local charities across the region in an effort to eradicate all its food waste by the end of next year.