Four arrested for murder

SUNGAI BULOH: Police have arrested four suspects, including two Indonesians and a former policeman, at Kampung Melayu Subang here in connection with the murder of a construction worker after a love affair gone wrong.

District police chief Supt Dr Abdul Aziz Awang Darus said the suspects were picked up on Dec 1.

"In the 2.30am incident, the victim was sleeping with his wife and children at their home in Kampung Melayu Subang.

"We believe the suspect stabbed the victim from outside of their room, after prying open the glass window and killed him in his sleep," he told reporters in a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

The victim, an Indonesian in his 20's, was stabbed with a parang tied to a 3.5 metre pole on Nov 28.

Abdul Aziz added the victim was pronounced dead at 10.25am in Sungai Buloh Hospital after receiving treatment for two days.

He added following a tip-off, the suspects between 20's and 30's, were nabbed and police recovered the pole and knife used in the attack.

Investigations then led police to a house in Kampung Baru Subang where they arrested a former policeman.

"Several hours later, we were led by the suspect to three more locations within the same housing area, where we picked up his accomplices and the mastermind," he said.

"Following interrogation, the mastermind admitted that he planned the murder due to a love affair between his wife and the victim," he added.

He also revealed that the suspect hired the two locals and an Indonesian and paid them RM1,200 each to carry out the attack.

Abdul Aziz said all the suspects have been remanded until this Thursday while the case, which was initially investigated for causing grievous hurt, is being investigated for murder.