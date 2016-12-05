Murdered man believed to be victim of love triangle

Posted on 5 December 2016 - 06:49pm Last updated on 5 December 2016 - 07:00pm

TELUK INTAN: A man was murdered - believed to be a victim of a love triangle in the hall of his house in Hutan Melintang here on Dec 2.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the wife of the victim came to the police station to lodge a report that her husband was found in a pool of blood at 4.05am today.

A police team rushed to the scene and found the man in his 40s with injures at the back of his head believed to be inflicted with a hard object.

He said a 30-year-old woman, a local male aged 31 and a 34-year-old Nepalese were picked up to facilitate investigations.

They had been remanded until Dec 10.

Several items were seized including a hammer which police believed was the murder weapon.

"We have not confirmed the actual motive of the murder. However, initial investigations revealed an affair, believed to be a love triangle, had led to the murder," he added.