Heart disease remains top killer among M'sians

KUALA LUMPUR: Heart disease has remained the principal cause of death among Malaysians over the past 10 years (2005-2014), recording 13.5% in 2014, based on the findings of the Statistics Department.

In a statement on 'Statistics On Causes of Death in Malaysia' today, the department said pneumonia recorded the second highest cause of death in the country at 12%, followed by cerebrovascular disease (7.1%), septicemia (6.1%) and transport accidents (5.6%).

In 2014, heart disease, also known as Ischemic heart disease also ranked first for cause of death in all states except Kedah, Pahang, Sabah and Putrajaya.

The findings revealed that death due to heart disease recorded the highest percentage for males at 15.2%, while pneumonia recorded the highest number of deaths among women at 13.3%.

However, the ranking of the five principle causes of death for males and females in 2014, has remained unchanged from 2013.

The statement further revealed that heart disease ranked first for causes of death of all ethnic groups in 2014, with Bumiputra at 13.1%, Chinese (12.7%) and Indians (18.1%).

In 2013, the percentage was higher for all ethnic groups, with Bumiputera recording 13.2%, followed by Chinese (13%) and Indians (18.5%).

The findings also revealed that heart disease was the principal cause of death for the population aged between 15 and 64, at 13.8% in 2014, while pneumonia recorded the highest death percentage for the population aged 65 and above, at 17.3%.

The number of deaths by sex in 2014 showed 57.6% males and 42.4% females. — Bernama