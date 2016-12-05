Najib launches four new stadiums in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today launched four new stadiums in the state which he said would help towards the greater development of sports not only in Johor, but also nationwide.

To be built by Johor Corporation and Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor Sdn Bhd, he said the two companies were state government companies and prove of Johor's economic capability.

"Johor is an economic powerhouse and can clearly carry out these projects. These projects would not only contribute to the development of sports, but also help upgrade the quality of life of the people here," he said at the launching ceremony at the Tan Sri Dato' Haji Hassan Yunos stadium in Larkin.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin meanwhile, said Johor was also in the process of preparing to host the Sukma 2020 games.

He said Johor Corporation will upgrade the Larkin Stadium at a cost of RM350 million, which includes a new Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) indoor stadium with the capacity for 7,000 people with badminton and sepak takraw courts.

He said, the existing MBJB public swimming pool will also be upgraded at a cost of RM39.79 million and also include features for the disabled.

"Upgrading work for the present Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium will be ready by the end of 2017 and will cost RM36 million," he added.



The area of the three projects which covered 42ha will be renamed as Larkin Arena and will be developed by Johor Land Bhd (JLand), a subsidiary of Johor Corporation.



Meanwhile, another state government subsidiary, Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ), will develop the RM89 million Mount Austin Athletics Stadium (in Taman Mount Austin) which can accommodate 5,000 people when ready.



The track and field stadium will be equipped, among others, with a running track, training field, futsal courts and a world-class gymnasium. It is estimated to be completed within three years.