Newborn baby girl wrapped in batik found in Gelang Patah

JOHOR BARU: A newborn baby girl wrapped in batik sarong was found by a road-shoulder near a school in Gelang Patah near here yesterday.

A passer-by stumbled on the infant in Jalan Tanjung Kupang about 2.30pm near Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Ladang Pendas.

Iskandar Puteri police chief, Supt Noor Hashim Mohamad said the 24-year-old man spotted something moving under the batik sarong and upon checking, found a healthy, fully-clothed newborn baby.

In a statement today, he said the man handed over the baby, whose ethnicity was unknown, to the Gelang Patah police station.

Noor Hashim added the baby - weighing 2.6kg and believed to have been delivered in the past 24 hours - was sent to the Gelang Patah Clinic for treatment and later, Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further observation.

Subsequently, the baby would be referred to the Social Welfare Department, he said.

Those with information on the baby can contact Iskandar Puteri CID chief, ASP Ridzuan Khalid at 07-5114222 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama