'Say No To Shark Fin' campaign launched in conjunction with MAHA 2016

SERDANG: The national-level 'Say No To Shark Fin' campaign was launched today in conjunction with the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism 2016 (MAHA 2016) show at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS).

The Fisheries Department said the campaign, aimed at reducing the demand for shark fins proved that Malaysia was concerned about the conservation of sharks at the national, regional and international level.

"The department would like to call on the private sector including the operators of restaurants and hotels to support this noble cause by not serving shark fin soup in their meals.

"It is important to realise the success of this campaign and ensure the sustainability of sharks in the country's waters," the department said in a statement.

The campaign was launched by Housing and Local Government Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar.

MAHA 2016 is the largest agricultural exhibition in Malaysia held at the MAEPS from Dec 1 to 11 with the theme, 'Our Food, Our Future'.

According to the Fisheries Department, the target group of the campaign were hotel and seafood restaurant owners, importers and exporters of shark fin-based products, non-governmental organisations, schoolchildren and students of tertiary institutions, the public and fishermen.

China and Hong Kong have banned shark fin soup for all government functions.

Malaysia also banned it at official government functions since May 21, 2014. — Bernama