6.0-magnitude undersea quake hits eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA: A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Monday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The undersea quake hit about 190km northeast of Maumere, a holiday destination in Flores, at 9.13am, at a depth of 522km, said the US Geological Survey.

Indonesia's disaster agency said officials were checking to see if the quake had any impact.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide. — AFP