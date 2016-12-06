MAHA show records 1.5m visitors by 5th day: Ahmad Shabery

SERDANG: The Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) 2016 exhibition at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang has recorded 1.5 million visitors over a period of five days.

Agriculture and Agro-Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (pix) said the highest number of visitors was recorded on Sunday (Dec 4), at 560,000.

"The counting of visitors is done by staff at the official entrance gate to the exhibition venue.

"The number does not include those who climbed over the fencing," he said in announcing Suria Mat Isa as the 1.5 millionth visitor to the MAHA 2016 show, here, today.

Suria, 28, a housewife from Shah Alam, when met after receiving the prize of an air-conditioner, said it was her first time to the major event to look at the agriculture products offered.

"I chose to come here today as my husband is on leave. When I arrived at the entrance, I was approached by a number of staff on duty who told me the good news that I was the 1.5 millionth visitor to this show," she said, brimming with joy.

MAHA 2016 themed "Our Food, Our Future", which was officially opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak yesterday, is expected to draw three million visitors during the duration of the show from Dec 1 until 11.

Among the visitors today were Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang. — Bernama