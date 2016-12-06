MHA Act to be amended to improve monitoring of highways, concessionaires

BAGAN SERAI: The Highway Authority of Malaysia (Incorporation) Act 1980 will be amended in an effort to improve monitoring of the highways and concessionaire companies in the country.

Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) chairman, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the bill to amend the Act was expected to be tabled in Parliament next year.

"The MHA is now in the process of drawing up the draft amendments in the interest of highway users and the general public," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the Bagan Serai parliamentary constituency-level 'Tok Mudin Tok Mi' circumcision event, here, where 30 of the 90 school students involved were circumcised by Dr Noor Azmi himself, who is also the MP for Bagan Serai.

He said the Act needed to be amended so that the planning and building of new highways would be top-notch, besides easing monitoring of over 30 highway concessionaires.

Dr Noor Azmi also said that the government's decision not to raise toll this year and next year proved that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was sensitive to the people's concerns.

He said despite the global economic uncertainties, the government remained committed to ensuring that the people could benefit from projects such as the building of the West Coast Expressway linking Taiping in Perak to Banting in Selangor.

He added that the project would not only ease travel for residents but would also stimulate the local economy. — Bernama