Furniture exports growth slows due to shortage of workers

PETALING JAYA: The value of Malaysia’s furniture exports in the first eight months of this year stood at RM4.84 billion, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

He said the RM10 billion furniture export target was unlikely to be achieved this year due to the shortage of workers in the industry.

“Some furniture orders were lost and some delayed because of the shortage of workers to do hand-crafting to add value to the products,” he said.

Mah said this to reporters after the launch of Tanggam Design Centre yesterday.

He said efforts had been put in place to solve the worker shortage problem.

“The first batch of Bangladeshi workers will be coming within the next two weeks to help the industry grow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Timber Industry Board director-general Datuk Dr Jalaludin Harun, said Malaysia is the eighth largest furniture exporter in the world.

“We export to over 100 countries globally and aim to be the fifth largest exporter within ten years as we have quality raw materials,” he said. – Bernama