Traffic at Tuas checkpoint improves after early morning accident

SINGAPORE: Traffic flow at Tuas Checkpoint has improved after an accident which killed a man and injured two others this morning.

A Bernama check on traffic camera footage from www.checkpoint.sg at 9.15am showed no more tailback at the checkpoint.

The estimated time to reach the Island City is about 95 to 125 minutes, according to the website.

However, traffic was heavy at the checkpoint after the accident occurred.

In a statement issued early this morning, Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said a traffic accident had occurred at the Tuas Checkpoint, affecting traffic arrival.

"As this coincides with the morning peak period, traffic is building up and motorists can expect delays. More information will be provided when available," it said.

The Authority said the accident had affected the bus and lorry lane on the arrival link bridge.

Meanwhile, quoting the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Channel NewsAsia reported that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene after it received a call for assistance at 5.09am.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A woman and a man, both conscious and in their 30s, were also sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF said. — Bernama