Floods in Kelantan: 26 people still at relief centre

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan remained at 26 people as at 9am today at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Wakaf Raja in Pasir Puteh.

However, Kelantan Civil Defence Force director Zainuddin Hussin told Bernama that the centre was expected to be closed today as the flood situation was improving.

He said the flood victims might be allowed to return home soon after permission had been obtained from the Pasir Puteh Disaster Management Committee.

The weather in Pasir Puteh today is cloudy. — Bernama