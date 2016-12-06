Guan Eng's graft trial set for March 27 (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's graft trial will begin on March 27 before High Court Judge Datuk Hadariah Ismail.

Hadhariah said the trial will commence in March and would be held at a minimum of five days with one week's gap spanning until July.

Hadhariah told the prosecution not to waste the court time and to submit all the relevant document for case management on Jan 6.

"It has come to my attention that the documents haven't been completed yet.

"I want both prosecution and defense to come out with the agreed facts and issues to be tried. We cannot delay this anymore", she said.

The trial will be from March 27—March 31; April 10—April 14; April 24—April 28, May 15—May 19; May 29—June 2; June13—June 16 and July 17—July 21 next year.

Earlier prosecution team led by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Masri Mohd Daud informed the court that they have a problem with the documents.

On Sept 30, Hadhariah allowed 2 months for the document use in the trial to be properly indexed and numbered.

Hadhariah said there will be more than 60 witnesses who will take the stand during the trial and there will be no changes to the trial date.

Lim faces charges of abuse of power and graft for allegedly abusing his position as chief minister to obtain benefits for himself and his wife.

He was accused of committing the offence on July 18, 2014 at Komtar when he chaired the State Planning Committee (SPC) meeting to rezone Lot 436 and Lot 437 in the southwest district from agriculture to residential housing for Magnificent Emblem Sdn Bhd.

The offence comes under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption

Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and not less than five times the amount of the benefit if it can be counted in cash or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

On the second charge, he is alleged to have obtained a plot of land and house, namely No. 25, Jalan Pinhorn, for the price of RM2.8 million when the valuation at that time was RM4.27 million, from one Phang Li Koon.

The offense, under the Penal Code, carries a maximum two-year prison sentence, or fine, or both.