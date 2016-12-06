Seven years jail for cop withholding info on terrorist act

Posted on 6 December 2016 - 01:04pm Last updated on 6 December 2016 - 01:39pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A policewoman was jailed seven years by a High Court for failing to inform the police about a terrorist act in relation to Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, intentionally.

High Court judicial commissioner Datuk Nordin Hassan imposed the sentence on Corporal Jusninawati Abdul Gani, 35, at the end of the prosecution case.

He ordered the sentence to begin from the date of arrest, March 22, 2016.

Jusninawati, who is a mother of two children, had claimed trial to failing to give information about a terrorist act, between Aug 2015 and March 22, 2016.