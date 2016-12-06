Unemployed man charged with murder of toddler in Sungai Petani flats

SUNGAI PETANI: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate's Court today with the murder of a two-year-old boy at the Paya Nahu Flats here.

Mohd Affandi Fauzi Ramlee, 34, nodded to indicate he understood the charge after it was read out to him before Magistrate Adibah Husna Zainal Abidin, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with murdering the toddler at a unit of the flats between 8am on Oct 27 and 2am on Nov 24.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

Adiba Husna set Jan 22 for mention, pending the chemist and post-mortem reports of the victim.

Mohd Affandi was denied bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Izza Munirah Mansor prosecuted while Mohd Affandi was unrepresented.

On Nov 24, Kuala Muda police chief ACP Md Zukir Md Isa said the police, who were alerted to the quarrel at 1.25am, found the body of the two-year-old boy wrapped in a comforter and placed in a drum in a room.

The boy's four-year-old elder sister was found badly injured from physical abuse and was rushed to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, he said in a statement.

Md Zukir said a 26-year-old woman, who claimed to be the mother of the children, said the boy was beaten to death on Nov 9 by her 34-year-old male companion. — Bernama