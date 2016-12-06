Najib confident nation's economy can reach RM2 tril in 7-8 years

Posted on 6 December 2016 - 02:48pm Last updated on 6 December 2016 - 05:04pm

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is confident Malaysia's economy will reach RM2 trillion in seven to eight years.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the rapid development of Iskandar Malaysia will help the country reach the target.

"I want the economy to reach RM2 trillion within seven to eight years.

"I have discussed with Finance Minister II, Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani, and we believed we can achieve that target," he said.

Najib said this at the launch of the 10th Iskandar Malaysia anniversary celebrations in Educity Sports Complex here today.

Najib, who is also joint chairman of Iskandar Regional Development Authority, said he wanted Malaysia to be one of the top 20 major economic nations within a certain period of time.

"Iskandar Malaysia will also contribute to achieve the target," Najib said. — Bernama