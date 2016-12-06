University of achievers

IN line with its mission to help people succeed in life and to live a life of significance through education, HELP University has outdone itself by producing a new generation of achievers.

These achievers are not only from one stream of study, but various programmes including A Levels, University of London (UOL) degrees and the Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) programme.

One of its biggest achievements is having 17 UOL First Class Honours students. This result had prompted UOL Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Mary Stiasny to send a congratulations letter to the university.

Its A Level students have also received glowing comments from Dame Carol Black, principal of Newnham College in Cambridge informing that they have scored First Class Honours in their results. Many Malaysians get into Cambridge regularly, but few attain these kind of results.

Here, outstanding students speak on what makes an achiever and how they will leverage on that for their future.

TAN KOK JIE, UOL

“What I like about the university is that it enables you to go on to achieve your goals. The key characteristic an achiever should have is curiosity because when you are curious about something, you want to learn and you motivate yourself to learn. You gather as much knowledge as you can and that helps you in the long run.

“After getting a degree you want to get a decent job and from there you can leverage your job into something better. If you have the ability and faith, you can jumpstart your achievement process.”

CHUN HAO ZHE, A LEVELS

“For me, pursuing A Levels under the Cambridge International Examination Board was a great and wholesome education experience. What makes a good achiever is action because there are many students with strings of As but don't take action to pursue what they want to do. I want to pursue the path of science and knowledge, and I feel my future lies in the path of the Nobel Prize.”

LING HUI YEE, UOL

“What makes an achiever is knowing what you want but before that, you need to experience different things. When you know what you want, go for it and having that quality makes you succeed or achieve what you want.

“I would say every small contribution to humanity brings and leads to a bigger contribution. Researchers sacrifice a lot of time to push the boundaries of different fields and if they don’t win the Nobel Prize they are still contributing to society. My measure of success is whether I am happy in life and whether I am contributing to society as a whole.”