Spread of Syiah teachings under control, Senate told

KUALA LUMPUR: The Syiah group of Muslims in the country is being monitored and the spread of its teachings is under control, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the teachings were subject to the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment in the states.

"The number of Syiah followers in the country cannot be ascertained as there is no accurate estimate as the group is not registered.

"However, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the state Islamic affairs departments as well as security agencies are constantly monitoring the group," he said when replying to a question from Senator Engku Naimah Engku Taib.

The National Fatwa Committee decided in 1996 that Islamic teachings other than Sunnah Wal Jamaah were in conflict with Islamic law and their propagation was prohibited in the country. — Bernama