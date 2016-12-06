AKPK has helped 11,700 people with their debts as of Oct 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) said close to 11, 700 of its clients have completed its debt management programme as of October this year, after paying off debts worth RM476.6 million.

AKPK's CEO Azaddin Ngah Tasir said in his speech during Luncheon Talk "Gathering of Intellectual Minds" here today that 492,793 individuals have attended its counseling services since the agency's establishment until Oct 31, 2016, of which 164,272 clients applied to enroll into its debt management programme.

He also emphasised on the importance of financial education to students in the tertiary school level and encourage higher learning institutions to collaborate with the agency to reach students across the country.

"For 2016, we have reached about 700,000 (students) for our financial education (programme), and in 2017, we are targeting to increase it to one million (students)," he added.