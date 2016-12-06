Give opportunity to local artists to promote their work, hotels told

IPOH: Hotels should be compelled to hold art exhibitions in their premises to give an opportunity to local artists to promote their work.

National Arts Visual Development Board media section director Alizam Hasan said maybe the requirement will be one of the conditions for hotels to get their star ratings.

"It is only a proposal and the matter is at the discussion stage at the Tourism and Culture Ministry," he told reporters after attending the opening of the 1Malaysian Community Art Tourism exhibition at Muzium Darul Ridzuanhere today.

The exhibition, organised by the Perak Tourism Board with the cooperation of Perak Artists Association and National Visual Arts Gallery, began on Dec 3 and will end on Dec 31. Some 70 participants from the nine districts in the state are having their works exhibited.

Tourism Perak chairman Datuk Mohamad Kamil Shafie said the exhibition was another attraction for the state especially with Visit Perak Year 2017.