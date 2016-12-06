Lorry driver fined RM1,500 for hitting man's head with glass

PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver was fined RM1,500 or in default two months' imprisonment by the Magistrate's Court here today for hitting a man's head with a glass following a misunderstanding.

Magistrate Salamiah Hassan sentenced Zaliya Azizul Abu Bakar, 28, after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to an administrative assistant, Jeffry Izwan Abdul Malek, 35, at Restoran Wahid, Bandar Sri Damansara, here at 6.30pm last Oct 24.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year or fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Saphirra Selamat applied to the court for a deterrent sentence while the accused, represented by counsel Siti Rohaya Mohd Tajudin, appealed for a lighter sentence as he was the family's sole bread winner and his wife was pregnant with their second child.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was in the restaurant when the accused approached him from behind and they admonished each other before he was hit on the head by the accused with a glass from the table.

As a result of the accused's action, the victim required several stitches on the back of his head. — Bernama